Heavy fire damages historic church in Thompson

Crews from multiple companies battled a heavy 2nd alarm fire at the Thompson Congregational Church. (Viewer Submissio: Valerie Iamartino)

Less than a week after Christmas, one of the state's oldest and most treasured churches was severely damaged by fire Thursday night.

Crews from multiple companies battled a heavy, second alarm fire at the Thompson Congregational Church on Thompson Road.The fire severely damaged the Thompson Congregational Church, which was founded in 1730.

The fire sparked at about 10 p.m. on Thursday. According to Thompson Hill firefighters, the fire began in the back corner of the building and extended into the sanctuary. At least a portion of an upper floor ceiling collapsed during the fire.

Authorities said no one was inside the building at the time of the fire. No firefighters reported any injuries.

The fire was under control by 1 a.m. It took three hours to get control of the fire, largely because of a lack of water.

"We didn't have any hydrants, so we called in numerous departments," Thompson Hill Fire Lt. Paul Feige said.

The State Fire Marshal and patrols said the the fire started in the basement area of the church. It was the result of an electrical issue and is accidental, according to authorities.

"It'll never be the same," eyewitness Charlie Obert, of Thompson, said.

Obert lives across the street from the church.

"I'll honestly be surprised, if they have Christmas Eve service there in 2017," Obert said.

Departments from nearby Massachusetts and Rhode Island assisted in helping fight the fire.

"I believe it took about three hours," Lt. Paul Feige of the Thompson Hill Fire Department said.

Route 193 was closed during the fire investigation. The road reopened at 3:10 a.m.

There won't be Sunday service anytime soon with the extensive damage throughout much of the church.

A cause was determined to be electrical in nature and was ruled accidental.

