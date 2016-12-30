Exit ramp in Killingly is closed after tractor trailer slides down embankment

Crews worked for hours to remove a tractor trailer that slid down an embankment on Interstate 395 in Killingly on Friday morning.

State Police in Danielson said no one was injured.

The off-ramp near exit 37B on the southbound side of I-395 was closed at 1 a.m.

While investigators do not have a cause at this time, troopers said slick, icy conditions may be to blame.

