Exit ramp in Killingly is closed after tractor trailer slides do - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Exit ramp in Killingly is closed after tractor trailer slides down embankment

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB) (WFSB)
KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) -

Crews worked for hours to remove a tractor trailer that slid down an embankment on Interstate 395 in Killingly on Friday morning. 

State Police in Danielson said no one was injured.

The off-ramp near exit 37B on the southbound side of I-395 was closed at 1 a.m.

While investigators do not have a cause at this time, troopers said slick, icy conditions may be to blame.

To check traffic in that area, click here

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 