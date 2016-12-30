Cumberland Farms to offer free caffeine fix for new year

Anyone who needs a boost to stay up when the clock strikes midnight on 2016 can head over to Cumberland Farms for a free coffee on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day.

The convenience store is offering a free hot or iced drink to celebrate 2017. The deal was announced earlier this week.

Customers can stop by from 5 p.m. on the eve of the new year until 5 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The store is also extending the deal to a free hot chocolate, tea or cappuccino in any size with a limited-time offer including peppermint or gingerbread flavor shots for no extra charge.

Customers can stop by any Cumberland Farms in the northeast and Florida to take advantage of the deal.

