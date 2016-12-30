More trains running ahead of new year but no booze allowed

If you're planning on going to New York City to ring in the new year, there will be more trains to choose from, but you'll have to be on your best behavior.

Metro-North will start offering extra trains on Friday afternoon, but the railroad is curbing the use of alcohol.

Drinking booze aboard the trains is banned from New Year's Eve at noon until noon the next day.

Drinking alcohol on Metro-North trains & at our stations is banned from noon New Year's Eve until noon New Year's Day. pic.twitter.com/XtSuSzo4mI — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) December 30, 2016

The railroad will be running extra trains going into the city on Dec. 31.

According to its website, the final train leaving Grand Central for New Haven after the big celebration is 1:47 a.m.

Metro-North recommends buying your tickets in advance of your trip.

For more information about the special train service, click here.

