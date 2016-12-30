Edsall welcomed back as UConn head football coach

Randy Edsall is coming back to the University of Connecticut.More >
One pedestrian has been killed and another has been seriously injured after being struck by a car on Route 44 in Pomfret.More >
The reward has grown to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever buried a dog up to her nose in the ground near Atlanta.More >
New Haven police responded to a pit bull attack that left a woman seriously injured Wednesday.More >
New Milford police dive team recovered the body of a man who drowned in the Housatonic River on Tuesday afternoon.More >
A kayaker was injured on the Farmington River on Tuesday after her kayak capsized.More >
Police say a woman killed early Sunday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood was shot by her husband during an argument in a ride-hailing vehicle.More >
A visit to a state park in Florida turned scary for a family from Estero. Susie Ramsey and her family were visiting on June 29 when they came across a group of wild rhesus monkeys.More >
A 7-year-old boy was shot three times when a gunman opened fire in a Michigan neighborhood Sunday evening, police said.More >
Here's a list of where you can find fireworks shows across the state this summer.More >
