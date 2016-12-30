Edsall welcomed back as UConn head football coach

Randy Edsall is once again the head football coach for the UConn Huskies. (WFSB)

Randy Edsall was welcomed back as the head football coach at the University of Connecticut on Friday.

Edsall was officially announced as the head coach for the Huskies at a news conference at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Friday morning. Those in attendance greeted Edsall with a standing ovation.

"For me, the convincing factor was going to be people. I know all the fans, and I know the kind of support we had," Edsall said. "And I know we'll get that back. We'll earn that back. We earn the right to have you supporting us."

Edsall was the UConn head football coach from 1999 to 2010. During his time at UConn, Edsall had 74 wins and won three bowl games.

"Thank you for the opportunity to be able to come back and finish something that I started many years ago," Edsall said.

After the 2011 Fiesta Bowl, Edsall left the Huskies and went to the University of Maryland. He was the head football coach of Maryland from 2011 to 2015.

"Almost six years ago, I made one of the worst decision on how I left. That is something I have to live with. I'm not perfect," Edsall said. "I apologize for how I left. I take full accountability and now we move forward together to grow this program."

But, he was back in Connecticut on Friday.

Before his press conference on Friday morning, Edsall meet with the Huskies.

Players continue to stop in and meet Coach Edsall.



Press conference set to begin at 11 a.m. pic.twitter.com/ck8Pm2QILb — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) December 30, 2016

The university said the five-year contract for Edsall includes $1 million annually in guaranteed compensation with the opportunity to earn bonuses based on performance and achievement. The buyouts for the University and Edsall will mirror each other beginning at $3 million and decreasing $1 million each year to zero after the third year.

On Wednesday, UConn announced the former coach was coming back to Storrs.

“Certainly as I look back on it, I wish I had done things differently in that instance. I completely understand and respect that there are loyal fans, supporters and former players that still have not forgotten and it will take time to forgive. I have many incredible memories of my time at UConn and I hope the fans do too. It is my goal to get us back to that level of success and I hope that all of the Husky fans out there will be along for the ride," Edsall said in a statement on Wednesday.

To read the full statement on Edsall's return, click here.

Edsall met with the media.

Edsall talking with the media after presser. #UConnNation pic.twitter.com/RfbglA2140 — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) December 30, 2016

He also talked with the UConn Nation.

Edsall taking time with the fans that came out to @PWStadium! #UConnNation pic.twitter.com/BwLBdmkvlQ — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) December 30, 2016

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.