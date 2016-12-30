Historic train station in Berlin to be demolished after fire

A historic train station in Berlin will be demolished after a fire earlier this month. (WFSB file)

A historic train station in Berlin will be demolished after a fire earlier this month.

The train station, located at 51 Depot Rd., was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived on the early morning hours on Dec. 21.

The station, which was scheduled for renovation, was "completely burned out" by the fire. Department of Transportation Spokesman Kevin Nursick said "only parts of the exterior shell remaining" after the fire.

Nursick said the demolition was needed because "the remaining shell was unstable and unusable from any structural standpoint." He added the "structural analysis was very conclusive."

Nursick said they salvaged "architectural features" such as cast iron radiators and stone lintels.

The station was closed since March, but commuters were using a platform outside to board trains.

Crews from Wethersfield, Rocky Hill, Cromwell and Newington assisted Berlin firefighters. The fire was under control in about an hour. No injuries were reported by firefighters.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this point.

