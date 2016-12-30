Search suspended for missing 18-year-old boy from Sterling

Connecticut State Police have suspended their search for a 18-year-old boy who went missing in Sterling Sunday.

Police said Todd "TJ" Allen was last seen Monday afternoon. He left his Sterling home on his dirt bike to meet up with friends. Allen was supposed to return before dark, but didn’t and was reported missing early Monday night.

On Monday, a text was sent from Allen’s phone saying he crashed his dirt bike and hurt his leg, but attempts to locate it weren’t successful and police suspect the battery failed.

Troopers searched along the Rails to Trials bike path in Sterling this past week. Numerous local fire and police departments from Connecticut and Rhode Island, and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection joined the search earlier in the week.

On Wednesday evening, state troopers suspended their search, but they resumed their search on Friday. Detectives from Eastern District Major Crime, Search and Rescue K9s and the State Police Aviation Unit - Trooper 1 helicopter will help with the search.

Dozens of volunteers began their own independent search on Monday. State police asked volunteers not "independently search" in that area on Friday and people were advised to "exit the woods to allow our personnel to conduct their search efforts."

Friday marked the fifth day of the search. State police said if they find new information they will return.

Troopers continue to search for Sterling man Todd Allen-5’10” 130lbs, brn hair/blue

eyes. Troop D 860-779-4900 https://t.co/iwwuD2pYTH pic.twitter.com/MIWhUHEPMC — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 30, 2016

The community bonded together Thursday night in a candlelight prayer vigil to pray for Allen's safe return and to support the family in this trying time.

Officials are continuing to investigate.

