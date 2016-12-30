Police investigate a series of smash-and-grab burglaries overnight in New Haven

The New Haven Police Department is investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries overnight in Elm City.

The incidents started when a burglar alarm was triggered at Fornarelli’s Ristorante, which is located at 99 Orange St., around 11:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the "glass door pane had been smashed" at Fornarelli’s Ristorante and determined that two bottles of Hennesey Cognac were stolen from business.

Police said College Convenience Market, which is located at 254 College St., was also burglarized around 4:30 a.m. The glass door to the College Convenience Market was also smashed and surveillance footage showed a man taking money and a handful of lottery tickets, according to police.

"There was lottery on the floor, cash all on the floor, the cigarettes were on the floor," said Sunny Patel, College Convenience Market owner.

Police said the suspect left behind a duffle bag, which contained Newport cigarettes and an assortment of debit and credit cards, at the College Convenience Market. Police are trying to find who those debit and credit cards belong to.

"I know that in the holiday time, this happens in the winter," Patel said.

Once again, police found the glass door smashed at Greg’s Tailor Shop, which was located at 242 College St., around 4:30 a.m. Police said the suspects took an unknown amount of money from the store after they found a broken cash register.

"You try to make a decent living and someone is always trying to make more trouble for you," said James Dailey, a customer.

The fourth incident took place at The Wine Thief, which is located at 181 Crown St., around 5:10 a.m. The front glass door was broken and surveillance footage showed a man and woman in the store.

Police said suspects broke into the cash register, but there was no money inside it. However, police said a 700 ml bottle of Remy Martin Cognac, which was valued at $3,000, was taken from the store.

Now as the businesses spend the day repairing, Richard Purpora, owner of Star Shoes on College Avenue is grateful he was spared, but attributes his luck to his nightly routine.

"When we leave at night, we leave the register drawer open, with no money out to signify that there's no money in the register.

Police said they believe the suspects in these smash-and-grab burglaries is a man with an accomplice, possibly a woman. Police said footage at multiple burglary sites shows a white man, who was wearing a dark colored jacket or sweatshirt and pants with reflective tape circling the thighs.

