Overturned box truck on Route 8 causes delays in Waterbury

Crews closed the left and center lanes on Route 8 southbound in Waterbury as they respond to an overturned box truck on Friday.

The accident occurred between exits 31 and 32 at about 10:10 a.m.

State Police said no one was injured, and are urging drivers to reduce speed as they approach the accident site.

