PD: West Hartford man carjacked at gunpoint during test drive

A West Hartford man was carjacked at gunpoint while taking a potential buyer for the car on a test drive, police said.

The incident took place at 198 South Quaker Lane where the victim posted a for sale ad for a vehicle on Facebook and agreed to meet the suspect there.

The suspect, Clifford Walker, 19, took the vehicle for a test drive with the car owner in the passenger seat. After one trip around the block, police said Walker pulled over and pointed a BB gun at the victim and told him to, “get out.”

Police said the victim then grabbed the gun, and began striking the suspect. Eventually the victim, “took the gun away,” from the suspect, police said. Walker then fled on foot from the scene.

Police arrested Walker and charged him with criminal attempt at robbery involving an occupied motor vehicle (“carjacking”), attempted first degree robbery, attempted larceny, and one count of weapon in a motor vehicle. He is being held on a $250,000 surety bond and will be presented in court on December 30th.

Walker had an active extraditable warrant stemming from a robbery earlier this month in West Hartford, police said. In that case, Walker stole a cell phone following a Craigslist transaction and rammed that victim’s car with his own before fleeing the scene. Walker will be in court for that warrant on December 30th.

