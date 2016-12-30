CT health clinic raises minimum wage

Community Health Center, Inc. will set a minimum wage of $18 per hour. (WFSB)

Community Health Center, Inc. is taking the minimum wage hike 7.90 steps higher.

On the first of the year, CHC will set a minimum wage of $18 per hour. In comparison, the new statewide minimum wage will be $10.10, an increase of 50 cents from 2016.

“As part of our mission,” president and CEO of CHC, Mark Masselli said, “CHC strives to be a voice and vehicle for social change, and we believe paying a living wage helps us achieve that purpose.”

About five years ago CHC, one of the largest community health centers in the country, began to look at their salary structure, focusing on entry level workers. Their assessment found Connecticut to be an “expensive place to live and the entry wage needed to reflect this fact,” the company said.

So four years ago, after evaluating the salaries of entry level workers they began to increase “that minimum amount prudently,” the company also said.

Masselli thanked the Board of Directors for their support in this vision and complimented his staff, who would be benefiting from the wage increase.

“We are focused on providing world-class healthcare with a world-class staff,” Masselli said.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.