Preparations underway for First Night Hartford New Year's Eve Celebration

Downtown Hartford will be the spot to celebrate the New Year Saturday night.

Hundreds of people will be at the Capitol city for the 28th annual First Night celebration.

From the last minute touches of leaf blowing and salting the grounds near Bushnell Park to putting up the fence that will surround fireworks, there is an "all hands on deck" effort downtown to make sure the night goes smoothly.

"It takes all year to produce an event like this and again we're very grateful to be doing it once again this year," First Night organizer Nicole Glander said.

Budget cuts have completely eliminated the funding First Night had received in previous years.

Thanks to sponsors and wristband sales organizers have managed to make sure the show goes on.

They've even included two fireworks displays and other activities into the event's agenda.

"We have everything from carousel rides to horse dragon rides, a puppet show, comedy acts, magic shows, live music, dancing...there's just something for everyone," Glander said.

The family celebration has been drawing crowds for years, with many people looking forward to starting their year in downtown Hartford.

Sineti and Roy will be performing near the Bushnell Pump House on Saturday evening. The event will feature hot chocolate and coffee for sale and an outdoor warming fire from 6:15 p.m. until 11:45 p.m. All the proceeds will benefit Sineti and Roy.

Sea Tea Improv comedy Co. will hold a show similar to Whose Line is it Anyway at Central Baptist Church, which is located at 457 Main St. between 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

CT Kid Governor, Elena Tipton, and Gizmo the Therapy dog returns with companion Sara Jane was expected to attend the event. Miss Nutmeg 2017 JoJo Shields, Miss Nutmeg's Outstanding Teen, Gabi Sturgeon and Miss Mountain Laurel's Outstanding Teen Ariana Puglisi, will also attend the event.

