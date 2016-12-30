Basement fire reported in Ellington - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Basement fire reported in Ellington

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters were battling a basement fire in Ellington on Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported on School House Road around 2:30 p.m. 

There was no word on injuries.

The fire was knocked down in minutes. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

