Light Rain/mixed precip Later Today and Tonight

NOON UPDATE:

We've got some mixed precipitation moving through the state at the noon hour. It's basically limited to the four southern counties. While the immediate shoreline is getting plain rain, the inland sections of our four southern counties are getting some sleet and possibly some freezing rain. So please be careful out there this afternoon.

Rain comes later today

Today clearly isn't as nice as yesterday. A developing area of low pressure in the Deep South is trying to push rain toward Connecticut. It's been successful in the four southern counties, but we're not seeing any moisture in inland portions of the state. It's a chilly and raw day out there; temps in inland CT are in the low 30s right now, but should continue to climb into the mid to upper 30s. You can expect a temp close to 40 degrees at the coast.

By early this evening, an onshore flow will carry more oceanic moisture into the atmosphere. Spotty rain and drizzle will be with us tonight. Just like today, there may be a few pockets of mixed precip/freezing drizzle in portions of the state, especially in valleys where cold, dense air will be resistant to the warmer air moving in from the south.

Wet Later Tuesday into Wednesday Morning

After some morning drizzle (there could be some icy spots in Northern CT) plan on rain tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and at night. The storm that's approaching today will track northward to the west of New England tomorrow, as a warm front moves up the coast. At the same time, a rich stream of moist air will follow strong low-level winds into New England. That means steady rain moves in, sometimes heavy during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will likely reach the 40s tomorrow and perhaps the 50s in New London County. Rain will continue overnight and into early Wednesday morning.



Nice Later Wednesday and Thursday

After morning showers exit, Wednesday will be a pleasant day. We expect partly sunny skies with a brisk northwesterly wind. Temps will move into the 40s to near 50 degrees, before starting to drop in the afternoon.

Thursday should be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies, a chilly breeze, and highs 35-40, as colder air becomes better established over the Northeast.

Storm possible Friday

Friday’s forecast is iffy; some models say a storm will come by, but other say it will miss us. A storm will move out of the southern states on Friday and it will track northeastward toward the Mid-Atlantic coast. The question is: how close does it come? If it arrives, we'll have a light blend of rain and snow. If it misses us, we'll have a sunny, but cold day with highs in the 30s and lows in the upper-teens. We'll have to wait and see!

A cold weekend

Saturday will be cold, sunny and dry as an area of high pressure noses into the northeast from Canada. Highs will be near freezing as lows dip into the teens and low-20s.

A cold front associated with a clipper will bring snow showers Saturday night and Sunday morning. This front will renew the colder Arctic air that will have established itself over the region, with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.

Happy New Year!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS IN 2016

Now that 2016 is coming to a close, it is fun to look back at some of the significant weather events. The winter of 2015/2016 was one of the warmest on record! The average temperature at Windsor Locks was 35.1 degrees, making last winter the second warmest in more than 110 years of record keeping. However, on February 14th and 15th, the mercury plunged to -12 both days. On March 9th, the temperature soared to 81 degrees at Windsor Locks. It was the earliest 80 degree temperature in any year of record! On August 10th, a weak EF-0 tornado swept through North Haven, but it did cause damage. There were many hot days this year. In fact, the temperature reached or exceeded 90 degrees on 31 days! The record is 38 days in 1983. However, it should be noted the humidity was fairly low on many of those 90 degree days.

By far, the biggest weather story of 2016 was the drought, which has now lasted 2 years. The year will with drought conditions ranging from moderate (in Eastern Connecticut) to severe or extreme across the rest of the state. The rainfall deficit at Windsor Locks for this year is more than 13", but nearly 20" since the beginning of 2015. The deficit in Bridgeport this year is more than 3.25", but nearly 11" since the beginning of last year.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

