Michael Skakel conviction reinstated

A Connecticut Supreme Court reinstated the murder conviction of Michael Skakel.

In 2002, Skakel, who is the nephew of Robert F. Kennedy's widow, Ethel, was convicted of fatally bludgeoning Martha Moxley in Greenwich in 1975 when they were both 15. Skakel served more than 11 years in prison.

A judge ruled that Skakel's former attorney failed to adequately represent him, and he was released.

