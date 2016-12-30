Police identify two killed in shooting at Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford

Wallingford police identified the two people that were killed in a shooting outside the Oakdale Theater. Police said 31-year-old, New Haven resident Travis Ward and 20-year-old New Haven resident, Jaquan Graves were killed on Friday at a Meek Mill concert.

According to officials, two other people were shot but were not seriously injured. Police said those people were treated and released from the hospital. Both were interviewed by police and believe to have no connection with the shooter.

A Meek Mill concert was being held at the venue Friday night and was just letting out as the shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m.

Police do believe those involved in the shooting were in attendance of the concert. The shots rang out in a parking lot adjacent to the theater, police said.

Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Division was called into assist the Wallingford police with processing the scene and the investigation remains active.

Several witnesses were in the area at the time and are being interview with police. However, it is still unclear just how many shooters were involved.

Police said rapper Meek Mill was not injured during the incident and is not believed to be connected to any of those involved in the incident.

