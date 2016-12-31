Crews battling large fire in Norwich

Fire engulfs a mixed use building on West Main Street in Norwich (iWitness submitted photo)

Firefighters from multiple departments are battling a large fire in Norwich.

The fire broke out early Saturday morning in the mixed use building on the corner of West Main Street and Banas Court.

Officials have not said if anyone was in the building at the time of the fire.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

