Police identify victim in deadly Westport crash

A New York man was killed in an accident on Interstate 95 northbound in Westport, police said, when a car behind the victim's car struck the bumper causing the victim's car to veer to the right of the highway and off the road.

The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. between exits 17 and 18, State Police said.

Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Muhamad Bahaga, of the Bronx, New York. According to the accident report issued by Troop G pf Westport, Bahaga was seated in the passenger seat and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police said the impact from being struck sent the Bahaga's car toward the right of the highway where it struck a wire guardrail. From there, the car traveled down an embankment, struck several trees and rolled over.

The driver and back seat passenger suffered minor injuries. The sole driver of the car that struck Bahaga's car was uninjured.

