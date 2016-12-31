Four arrested for Thanksgiving kidnapping and assault

Torrington police arrested four people in connection with a kidnapping and robbery of a juvenile on November 24th, 2016.

Police said the group kidnapped the victim at knifepoint, stripped him of his clothes, and forced him into another location in Torrington where he was assaulted.

Police said the incident stemmed from a bad drug deal and was “revenge” for the loss.

Police charged Torrington residents Isamar Dirocie; 26, Jordan Williams; 26, Idalis Berroa; 21, and Louis (Luis) Hernandez; 23 with multiple counts of kidnapping, robbery, risk of injury to a minor, assault, and breach of peace.

The bonds for the individuals range from $25,000 to $400,000.

