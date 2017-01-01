Woman killed in New Year's Day shooting in Hartford

A woman was shot and killed while sitting inside a car on Park Street early Sunday morning. (WFSB)

Hartford police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on New Year's Day.

The shooting happened on Park Street, a little before 4 a.m.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Luz Rosado. Police said she was sitting in a car when she was shot in the chest.

An police officer was patrolling the area and saw a group of people gathered around two parked cars.

As he approached the area, he saw the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Ulises Robles, point a gun in the direction of the car's driver window and fire a shot.

The officer ordered Robles to drop the gun, but he didn't and ran from the scene. The officer was able to catch Robles and arrest him.

He is being charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Rosado was taken to Hartford Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley said it appears the shooting happened during some kind of argument. At this time, he said detectives do not believe this is a domestic-related incident.

"You have a well-lit, well-populated and heavily camera business district on Park Street with a uniformed officer in a marked police cruiser,a few feet away when this happens," Foley said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the first homicide of the year.

Foley said there were 14 homicides in 2016, an all-time low for the city of Hartford.

