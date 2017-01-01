Minimum wage rises in Connecticut as new year begins

Connecticut's minimum wage has climbed from $9.60 an hour to $10.10.

Sunday's increase marked the final step in a series of three increases that Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy signed into law in 2014. At the time, Connecticut was the first state to pass legislation committing to a $10.10 hourly wage, which President Barack Obama had sought for the federal minimum wage.

Malloy says no one who works full-time should live in poverty.

A panel created by the Connecticut General Assembly is recommending a gradual increase to $15 an hour. The National Federation of Independent Businesses has called the recommendation irresponsible.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo also sought to raise Rhode Island's $9.60 minimum wage to $10.10. Lawmakers didn't include that proposal in the budget that took effect July 1.

