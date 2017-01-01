Police searching for man who stole car in Marlborough

Police said this man is accused of stealing a car in Marlborough (CT State Police)

Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a car in Marlborough on Sunday.

Connecticut State Police issued a “BOLO” on Sunday, which stands for “Be on the look out.”

The man is accused of stealing a Honda Fit with Connecticut plates displaying FC4193. It was stolen from Main Street in Marlborough around 2:30 p.m.

He was last seen on Route 2.

State police said there is no threat to the public, however Colchester police said he may be armed.

Police are looking for a black man who is about 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a winter hat, dark brown jacket, and blue jeans.

Police said if you see him do not approach the man, but call 911.

