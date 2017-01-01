Woman dies after car goes into Moosup brook

A woman has died after the car she was in went into a brook on Sunday morning.

The car went into the water off Moosup Pond Road in the area of Juniper Lane, in the Moosup Village section of Plainfield. It happened around 11:20 a.m.

Police said 48-year-old Lisa Caruso, of Moosup, was the passenger in the car. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her husband, Michael Caruso, was driving the car. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the car was almost completely submerged in the water and the two occupants were trapped inside.

It is unclear what caused the car to veer off the road.

