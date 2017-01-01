Hospitals statewide welcome new babies on New Year's Day - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Hospitals statewide welcome new babies on New Year's Day

Lucas Li, Gia Burns and Arianna Lassus were some of the first babies born in CT in 2017 (Hartford Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Bridgeport Hospital) Lucas Li, Gia Burns and Arianna Lassus were some of the first babies born in CT in 2017 (Hartford Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Bridgeport Hospital)
It’s a new year, and babies around the state were born just after the ball dropped.

One baby was born at Middlesex Hospital at 12:01 a.m., and could possibly be the first baby that was born in Connecticut in 2017.

Baby Gia Burns was born at Hartford Hospital at 12:29 a.m.

She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 21 inches long. Baby Gia was born to Angela and Michael Burns from Southington, who also celebrated their one-year anniversary on Dec. 31, 2016.

Lucas Li was born at 5:18 a.m. at Saint Francis Hospital, weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces.

He is the second child of Yan Zhuang and Xiaochen Li of Vernon, who moved here from China four years ago.

Lucas joins a 23-month-old sister.

The second baby born at Bridgeport Hospital was Arianna Lassus, who was born at 5:39 a.m.

She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces, and is the second child for mom Caressa Jones, who also has a 6-year-old son.

