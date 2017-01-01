Search underway for Stafford home burglary suspects

State police in Stafford are asking for the public’s help to identify three individuals responsible for the overnight burglary of an occupied home.

The burglary occurred during the overnight hours of December 29th to December 30th in Stafford.

State police said the two men and one woman are seen in surveillance video taken from a 7-11 in Vernon and a Walmart in Manchester where they used the victim’s credit cards.

Police are urging those with any information on the identity of the suspects or their whereabouts to contact contact Trooper M. Buck #704 at the Stafford Resident Trooper's Office at 860-684-3777 or 860-896-3200, or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.

