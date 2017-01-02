Investigators seek cause of East Haven fire

Crews were on the scene of an overnight fire in East Haven.

They were called to Gerrish Avenue early Monday morning.

Investigators said the fire was out as of 5 a.m. and they were looking into what sparked the flames.

Gerrish Ave. is a residential area, but there is still no word on whether it was a home or an apartment building that was on fire.

There was also no word on injuries.

