Tenants forced from West Hartford apartment after crash

Some people were forced from their homes after a pickup truck slammed into an apartment building in West Hartford.

Police said it happened at the Piper Brook apartment complex on Hillcrest Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Four apartments were said to have sustained significant damage.

The crash also left the units without heat.

No one was hurt.

Police are trying to figure out what caused the crash.

