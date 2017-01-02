Stolen car suspect wanted by state, local police in Colchester - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Stolen car suspect wanted by state, local police in Colchester

State police said this man is wanted for stealing at least two vehicles in the Marlborough area. (State police photo) State police said this man is wanted for stealing at least two vehicles in the Marlborough area. (State police photo)
A man wanted for stealing at least two cars is being sought by state and Colchester police.

Troopers said they responded to one report of a vehicle being taken from a home on North Main Street in Marlborough on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

They said the vehicle was a gray 2009 Honda Fit that was stolen right out of the driveway.

It was last seen driving on Route 2 in Colchester towards Hartford.

Troopers also said they responded to a scene in Colchester on Route 2 on the same day.

At that point, the driver was seen walking towards Marlborough. They said he was armed.

The suspect was described as being a man in his 30s who wore a winter hat, dark jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 860-465-5400.

