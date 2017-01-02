Missing Sterling teen's mother has 'not lost faith'

Crews will be searching for a missing 18-year-old boy in Sterling for the fifth day this week.

State police may have suspended the search for a missing teen from Sterling, but his family has not.

Monday marked a full week since 18-year-old TJ Allen disappeared.

"My fear is that something happened to him, dreadful. But then of course, I have that almost hopeful fear that he made a mistake, but at this point, I just don't feel that because he wouldn't let this go on," Allen's mother, Christina Moses said on Monday.

On Sunday, Moses called Eyewitness News to leave a statement.

"We have not lost faith," she said. We have not lost hope that he is out there."

Allen was last seen dirt biking in Sterling, according to state police.

Hundreds of volunteers, troopers and crews from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection searched for Allen last week.

Volunteers have searched each day through rain snow and bitter cold, equipped with GPS tracking so they don't get lost; they've covered miles and miles of treacherous Patchaug Forest terrain.

State police said they've since suspended their search and will only resume it if they get new information on the case.

Moses said Allen told her last Monday that he was meeting friends to go dirt biking on some trails. He hasn't been heard from or seen since.

Donations for volunteers have been coming in to town hall to keep those efforts going, and police are asking for any tips, in hopes of generating some leads.

