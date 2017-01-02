Possible freezing drizzle tonight leads to heavy rain on Tuesday

Passing rain will give way to spotty showers and possible freezing drizzle by early Monday night.

Southern Connecticut has seen most of the rain on Monday, but some inland portions of the state saw some sleet and freezing rain.

"We’ll have some spotty light rain and drizzle through tonight, but precipitation won’t amount to very much," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

He added that there could be a few icy spots as temperatures hover near or below freezing, but it won't be a widespread problem.

As drivers hit the road Tuesday morning, they can expect overcast skies and chilly air. There could even be some drizzle.

"A few icy spots are possible over northern portions of the state, but again, most surfaces will just be wet," DePrest said.

A steady and heavier rain will move into the state in the afternoon, and will last well into the evening.

"High temperatures will range from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the middle 40s near the I-95 corridor. Highs in the Greater Hartford Area will be around 40 degrees," DePrest said.

Rain will end Tuesday night, and much of the state is expected to receive 0.4 inches to 1 inch of rain.

The rain moves out, and temperatures should be between 45 and 50 degrees on Wednesday, but the sky will go from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

It will remain dry, but DePrest said a few sprinkles can't be ruled out.

Thursday will be a seasonably cold day with highs in the 30s, and partly sunny skies.

