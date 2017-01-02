La Petite bakery to close its doors next week

A popular bakery will be firing up its ovens for the last time next week.

The owners of the Le Petite France Bakery Cafe said the business will close its doors for good on Jan. 12.

"It is a bittersweet news for us, but my husband and I have decided that it is time for us to move on," owner Alexandra Litor posted to their Facebook page. "It has been 7 great years serving you and we are very grateful for your support over those years."

The business said customers have two more weeks to stock up on their favorite goodies and to say goodbye.

"I don't think you'll find another place like this," said Dee Bailey, a customer. "It is unique.”

La Petite has been in business for 25 years, 7 of which have been at its current West Hartford location.

Litor also operates a cafe in Stafford Springs.

She asked customers to support her in her new endeavor as a yoga instructor.

"She works herself pretty hard," said Michelle Martins, one of the bakery's employees.

Martins said she's worked there for about a year and was away when word began to spread about the closing.

"It was disappointing a little bit," she said.

She called it a great part-time job.

"It’s not a 'you come and get your coffee and leave' [place]," Martins said. "You ask about your kids, how your holidays [were] [and] did you go to that sale at the mall?"

Martins said she'll miss the treats most of all.

"The coffee, the macaroons, the croissants. I don't know, it's all pretty good," she said.

