Man accused of assaulting, holding 3 people in Branford on New Year's Eve

Branford police said they arrested a man for robbing three people and holding them against their will.

Christopher Pruitt, 37, of West Haven, faces a number of charges for the New Year's Eve incident.

Police said they received a 911 call around 4 a.m. on Dec. 31; however, the caller hung up.

They determined that the call came from a room at a Motel 6 on East Main Street.

Police found three men and two women in the room.

They were told that a minor dispute happened, so they left.

Then, officers said they received a second report from a person in the room. The person said Pruitt and a friend originally entered the room uninvited.

Police said Pruitt robbed, assaulted and held the two women and a male acquaintance captive.

While Pruitt was taken into custody, his friend had fled seconds before police arrived for the second time.

Pruitt was charged with first-degree robbery, breach of peace, third-degree assault, second-degree threatening, interfering with a 911 call, second-degree strangulation, sixth-degree larceny and three counts of first-degree unlawful restraint.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in New Haven on Tuesday.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.