Watertown police seek meat thief

Police are looking for a man who is believed to have shoplifted from a grocery store on two separate dates.

They said the man stole from the Labbones Market in town on Dec. 24 and 27.

He's accused of taking two hams, a bag of shrimp and a beef tenderloin during his first shoplifting incident. He took three bags of shrimp during the second.

Police said the suspect may go by the name "Ritchie Simpson."

He is described as a man with a medium build who stands about 6 feet tall and has a thin goatee.

He wore a baseball cap and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Watertown police at 860-945-5216.

People can also call Crimestoppers for a cash reward at 860-945-9940.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.