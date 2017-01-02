Traffic stop leads to cocaine, heroin bust in Hamden

A vehicle violation in Hamden led to the discovery of a weapon, crack cocaine and heroin on the driver, according to police.

Officers said they arrested Johnny Stroud III of New Haven, a convicted felon, on New Year's Eve around 8:30 p.m.

One of them said they saw Stroud commit the violation at the intersection of Bowen and Cherry Ann streets.

He tried to stop Stroud's vehicle in the area of Arch and Fitch Streets.

Stroud, however, took off on foot and was "vigorously resisting" arrest, according to police.

Another officer struggled to take Stroud into custody.

Police said they found a loaded 9 mm handgun in his waistband.

A continued search led to the discovery of 23 bags of crack cocaine, 10 wax folds of heroin and $750 in cash.

Police said the handgun had been reported stolen from Massachusetts in 2012.

Stroud was charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft of a firearm, weapon in a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of narcotics, two counts of possession with intent to sell, interfering with an officer and a number of motor vehicle charges.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.