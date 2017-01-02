Escaped inmate search enters third day

Authorities remained on the lookout for an inmate with ties to Massachusetts who escaped from a correction center in Rhode Island Saturday night.

Massachusetts State Police said 35-year-old James W. Morales was in custody for the theft of weapons from a federal armory in Worcester, MA in 2015.

However, he somehow gave officials at the Wyatt Correction Center in Central Falls, RI the slip.

See more photos of Morales here.

Information on Morales suggested he may be somewhere in Massachusetts, and state police began searching for the man Sunday morning.

A K9 unit picked up Morales's track in an area of Attleboro, MA, which led troopers to the Route 95 overpass near the Rhode Island state line.

The scent was untraceable at that point. Troopers believe Morales may have entered a vehicle in that area.

At the end of the scent track, state police said they discovered prison clothing stained with blood.

Further into the investigation, police found Morales had stolen a green Chevy Lumina with a Rhode Island plate 408696 out of a Burger King parking lot in Attleboro, MA.

The car was found on Sunday morning, but troopers released no information about the circumstances.

Morales is described as standing approximately 6 feet, weighing 175 lbs and having black hair. He most likely has cuts or scrapes sustained during his escape.

He also has a distinctive bird-like tattoo on the left side of his neck. He was also bald at the time of his escape.

Troopers said he has an address in Cambridge, MA. He also has connections in the Framingham, MA and New York City area.

State police are asking anyone who has information on his whereabouts, or might have seen him, to call 911.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.