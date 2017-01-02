Norwich business owners start clean-up following weekend fire

Several businesses in Norwich are starting the new year looking for new locations.

A fire tore through their West Main Street building over the weekend, leaving a big hole in one of the busiest sections of the city.

Now, the business owners are working together to get back on their feet.

Nothing can be salvaged in Jody Jordan’s State Farm office, and even as an insurance agent, he wasn't prepared for the call he got on New Year’s Eve.

“My jaw dropped and I looked at my wife and my kids and said, 'oh wait, this is us’,” Jordan said.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, but said it doesn't appear to be suspicious.

The fire has left an eyesore on West Main Street, and left those seven businesses stranded to start the new year.

That’s why the city is actively getting involved in the cleanup, and the relocation.

“For the city, these businesses are vital, and for the business, it's vital that they know the city is there for them,” said Norwich Mayor Deberey Hinchey.

The city is going over several options for relocation, while others, like a salon, have hooked up with their competitors, showing that when tragedy strikes, the community sticks together.

“The salons are helping them with products and everything else. Her employees can get back up and going,” Hinchey said.

There were no injuries in the fire, and the building will be torn down as soon as possible.

The owner has expressed a desire to rebuild.

