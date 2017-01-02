Puppy found dead along popular Wolcott walking trail

The puppy was found near the water of the Scoville Reservoir. (WFSB)

A 4-month-old puppy was found left for dead in a box covered in a garbage bag on Friday, along a popular walking trail in Wolcott.

Wolcott Animal Control Officer Roslyn Nenninger said a man who was looking for fishing lures along the edge of the water at Scoville Reservoir made the gruesome discovery.

“Curiosity gets the best of people and you see a box like that of course, it's human nature to see what's inside and unfortunately what he found wasn't a good find,” Nenninger said.

On Monday, Nenninger said the puppy was found dead, and looked extremely malnourished, meaning he was either sick or starved. They named the puppy “Twinkle.”

A veterinarian said Twinkle was alive when he was dumped.

“The physical condition of the dog makes you take a step back and be like who would do something like this,” Nenninger said.

Officials think whoever dumped the pit bull puppy likely knew the area, and detectives are working to figure out who is responsible.

The area is popular among walkers and boaters, and those who were on the trail on Monday said they were shocked to hear what had happened.

“I was really just horrified that someone would think of this was a good place to dump something,” said Carla Goldstone, of Wolcott. “I hope with all the exposure it will show people we aren't going to tolerate this kind of action and people are upset about it in the town.”

Twinkle was brought in for an autopsy, and the results are expected to be released in about two weeks. A $400 reward is being offered.

Anyone with information on who may have done this should call police at 203-879-1414.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.