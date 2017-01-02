Police seek Hartford murder suspect

Hartford police are searching for a man accused in a deadly shooting that happened in November.

Police said 27-year-old Jaime Rivera was shot and killed while seated inside his car that was parked on Maple Avenue.

It happened on Nov. 25.

City and surveillance cameras captured the shooting, and police said the operator of a white Toyota Camry was the shooter. The car has since been recovered.

Police have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Headley Thomas, who is wanted for murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Thomas is known to frequent the Bond Street and Maple Avenue area.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 692-2663.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.