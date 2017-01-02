Steadier/Heavier rain on the way to CT

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

After a rather gross morning, using a highly meteorological term, with drizzle and chilly temps... the afternoon will feature a steadier and at times heavier rain. The coverage and intensity picks up through the afternoon hours, making for a soggy evening commute. Temperatures will remain fairly steady, in the upper 30s and lower 40s (warmest along the shoreline), so from here on out - it will be all (liquid) rain.

The rain wrap us late this evening, bringing as much as an inch to many many towns by the time it ends. Tomorrow, we expect only partial clearing. While temperatures initially warm into the 40s, they drop late in the day behind the passage of a cold front. Thursday will be a seasonably cold day with highs in the 30s, but it will be dry. Friday, highs will only be in the 20s...and we'll be monitoring a developing storm, that could brush CT with some light snow.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

A GOOD SOAKING RAIN TODAY & TONIGHT…

It's overcast and chilly this morning. You might even run into some light rain and drizzle. While there could be a few icy spots over northern portions of the state, most surfaces are just plain wet. A steadier and heavier rain will develop this afternoon and it will last well into the evening. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the middle 40s near the I-95 corridor. Highs in the Greater Hartford Area will be around 40 degrees.

Rain will very early tomorrow morning and much of the state should receive 0.4” to 1.0” of rain. This is great news since we are beginning 2017 with a drought that ranges from moderate in Eastern Connecticut to severe or extreme over the rest of the state. The drought began 2 years ago in January 2015.

Low temperatures tonight will be in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

A storm will move northward across Maine then into Eastern Canada. Here in Connecticut, a brisk northwesterly breeze will develop. Colder air will gradually overspread the state, but temperatures should manage to reach 45-50 by midday before they trend downward in the afternoon and evening. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy. It should be mainly dry, although a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, perhaps a few wet snowflakes in the hills.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s tomorrow night under partly cloudy skies. Wind chill temperatures will dip into the teens.

THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT…

Thursday will be a partly sunny, seasonably cold day with highs in the 30s. There will be a brisk westerly breeze that could gust to 20 mph or higher.

Temperatures will likely dip into the teens in many outlying areas Thursday night under partly cloudy skies. More clouds may overspread the state later Thursday night.

FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT…

A storm will move off the southeast coast of the United States. Chances are this storm will track too far to the south of New England to be a big snow threat. However, one guidance model, the European Model, is forecasting a period of light snow Friday morning, ending Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, another model, the GFS, is keeping us snow free. This is something we’ll have to watch closely.

Friday will definitely be cold. Highs will only range from 25 to 30 degrees.

Friday night should be mainly clear and cold. Temperatures will probably fall into the 5 to 15 degree range in many outlying areas.

A COLD WEEKEND…

Saturday will likely be the better of the 2 weekend days. Sunshine will probably mix with clouds during the afternoon as temperatures top out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A significant storm will move off the Southeast Coast on Sunday. This time, both the GFS and the European Model are forecasting a miss with the storm passing far to the south of New England. Still, this is something to watch since the storm is 6 days away and things could change with just a slight turn in the upper wind flow. Sunday may be the coldest of the next 7 days since we’ll be caught in a stiff northerly flow between the ocean storm and high pressure to our north. Highs will only be in the 20s Sunday. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.

High pressure will build into New England Sunday night. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds should allow temperatures to dip into the single digits in many locations.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Right now we are looking good. Monday should be sunny and cold with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. The wind should be light with high pressure nearby.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS IN 2016

Now that 2016 has come to a close, it is fun to look back at some of the significant weather events. The winter of 2015/2016 was one of the warmest on record! The average temperature at Windsor Locks was 35.1 degrees, making it the second warmest winter in more than 110 years of record keeping. However, on February 14th and 15th, the mercury plunged to -12 both days. On March 9th, the temperature soared to 81 degrees at Windsor Locks. It was the earliest 80 degree temperature in any year of record! On August 10th, a weak EF-0 tornado swept through North Haven, but it did cause damage. There were many hot days in 2016. In fact, the temperature reached or exceeded 90 degrees on 31 days! The record is 38 days in 1983. However, it should be noted the humidity was fairly low on many of those 90 degree days.

By far, the biggest weather story of 2016 was the drought, which has now lasted 2 years. The year ended with drought conditions ranging from moderate (in Eastern Connecticut) to severe or extreme across the rest of the state. The rainfall deficit at Windsor Locks for 2016 was more than 13", but nearly 20" since the beginning of 2015. The deficit in Bridgeport was more than 3.25", but nearly 11" since the beginning of 2015.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

