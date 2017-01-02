Investigation into deadly shooting outside Oakdale Theater continues

Wallingford police identified the two people that were killed in a shooting outside the Oakdale Theater.

Police say two people have died in a Wallingford shooting. (WFSB)

Police identify two killed in shooting at Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford

Police continue to investigate the shooting that happened outside the Oakdale Theater on Friday. (WFSB)

Police continue to track down leads after a shooting outside the Toyota Oakdale Theater left two people dead and two others injured.

It happened late Friday night in the parking lot, following a rap concert featuring Meek Mill.

"It was a very chaotic scene to respond to, the concert was letting out,” said Wallingford Police Lt. Cheryl Bradley.

Police say some witnesses are cooperating, while others are not. Investigators have been working on the case since Friday, and are making progress.

"They're working hand in hand with the State Police Major Crime Unit. They're following up a lot of investigative leads, interviewing a lot of witnesses,” Bradley said.

Two men from New Haven, 31-year-old Travis Ward and 20-year-old Jaquan Graves, were killed. Two other victims were treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police haven’t said if someone was targeted, but said if it was, the victims were not the targets.

"Unfortunately, they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time. They appear to be completely innocent victims,” Bradley said.

There's no word on how many shooters, or a description of the suspect or suspects, but police say being able to contain a large scene like that is not easy.

"Route 15 south is right there, there are two exits from the Oakdale, one leads them right up to 15. It’s a hard situation to respond to and maintain control, but I think our patrol officers did a good job,” Bradley said.

Anyone with information should contact Wallingford police.

