Fire breaks out at Windsor Locks factory

Crews battled a fire at Ahlstrom on Monday afternoon. (WFSB)

Emergency crews battled a fire at a building in Windsor Locks on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the Ahlstrom plant, a little before 4 p.m.

Multiple crews were called in to battle the blaze.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.