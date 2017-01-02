East Hartford man will be deported after spending 30 years in the U.S.

Eyewitness News sat down exclusively with Domingo Ferreira and his wife. (WFSB)

In just three days, an East Hartford man will be deported back to his country, leaving his entire family back in Connecticut.

After the efforts of Eyewitness News, the family's sole caretaker was granted another 30 days, but that time has come to an end.

Domingo Ferreira has been in the country legally for over 30 years.

Ferreira admits to stealing a wallet and purse 12 years ago. Court records show he did jail time, but under law, that crime can be grounds for deportation.

The family hopes their story can reach others so laws can change.

He received a deportation letter from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in November.

Last month, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal was able to get him to stay for another 30 days, but that time is up and he has to head back to the Dominican Republic.

“I've been in touch with the family and apparently there is nothing more left to be done at this point but have continued our efforts,” Blumenthal said.

Ferreira’s wife and daughter have been in and out of the hospital, and they need to stay where there is good medical care.

Because of the extra time Domingo was granted, he was able to spend Christmas and New Years with those who mean the world to him.

“Grateful I got to stay at least another 30 days, very grateful for all of you,” he said.

On Thursday, he will have to report to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Hartford.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to collect money for Domingo.

It is unclear where he will live or work in the Dominican.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.