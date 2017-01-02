Police search for man who robbed 72-year-old woman in Hamden

Hamden police are searching for man accused of stealing from a 72-year-old woman.

The victim told police she was approached by a man outside of Snaxx Plus, on Putnam Avenue, on Friday around 4:30 p.m. who demanded her belongings.

She said the suspect told her he had a gun.

He stole the woman's credit cards and $5.

Police said the woman could not provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 230-4000.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.