PD: Woman robbed Woodbridge bank on Monday

A woman is accused of robbing a bank in Woodbridge on Monday afternoon. (Woodbridge police)

Woodbridge police are searching for a woman accused of robbing the People’s United Bank on Amity Road on Monday afternoon.

Police said a woman entered the bank wearing a coat, hat and white scarf that covered her face.

She reportedly passed a note demanding cash. She received a small amount of cash and then fled the area on foot.

Police said they believe the same suspect robbed a bank in West Haven last month.

People’s United Bank is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-387-2512.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.