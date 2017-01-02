PD: 74-year-old man reported missing more than a week ago

A small ghost town in Moodus finally has an owner and it's one that officials said came out of nowhere. A Filipino mega-church has bought the 62 acres of waterfront land on Johnsonville Road.More >
Willimantic police are investigating an incident that happened outside a West Main Street nightclub early Saturday morning.More >
Two swimming areas are closed on Friday due to water quality concerns. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the swimming areas at Squantz Pond in New Fairfield and Gardner Lake in Salem were closed to swimmers on Friday.More >
Crews have located the body of a missing 10-year-old boy in Branford River on Friday.More >
A law that expands protections for pregnant women at work has been signed by Connecticut's governor.More >
The woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and children was advised by the judge to stop "playing to the camera" during her first appearance in court.More >
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
Showers and thunderstorms are possible today and some may be strong. Today will start out dry with partly cloudy skies, but a cold front will approach the state during the afternoon. This front will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.More >
An animal shelter in Branford is caring for a pit bull terrier mix that showed up with wounds significant with those from dog fights.More >
A professor in Connecticut along with her team of researchers is looking into whether or not Stevia, which is a natural sweetener, can kill Lyme disease bacteria.More >
