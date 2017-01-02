PD: 74-year-old man reported missing more than a week ago

Robert Avakian was last seen on Dec. 22. (CT State Police)

Police are searching for a 74-year-old New Britain man who has been missing for more than a week.

Robert Avakian has been missing since Dec. 22.

He has gray hair, brown eyes and is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-826-3000.

