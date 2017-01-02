PD: Teen killed in Putnam crash on Monday

A 16-year-old was killed in a crash that happened in Putnam on Monday afternoon.

Police identified the teen as Ryan French, of North Grosvenordale, which is located in the town of Thompson.

The crash happened just before noon on I-395 south in Putnam.

Police said the car French was veered off the road, and hit a railroad bridge abutment.

It is unclear at this time what caused the car to veer off the road.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.