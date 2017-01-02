Mother of two killed on New Year's Day in Hartford

Family and friends are remembering Luz Rosado who was shot and killed on Sunday morning. (WFSB)

The city of Hartford is dealing with its first homicide of the year, which happened just hours into 2017.

The family of 28-year-old Luz Rosado said they are in shock over what happened, and they want justice for her.

"He left my nephews without a mom,” said Yaritza Rosado, the victim’s sister.

The mother of two was shot and killed while she was sitting in a car on Park Street in Hartford, a little before 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

"How am I supposed to explain to her 1-year-old and 9-year-old, that they are never going to see their mother again, because somebody doesn’t know how to act,” Yaritza Rosado said.

Police said a uniformed officer was patrolling the area and saw a group of people gathered around two parked cars, where an argument was happening.

That’s when the officer saw the suspect, 30-year-old Ulises Robles, point a gun at the driver’s window and fire a shot.

Rosado was shot in the chest, and later died at the hospital.

The officer caught Robles after he tried to run from the scene. He was taken into custody and will appear in court on Tuesday.

While Rosado’s family is glad the person believed to be responsible for their loss is behind bars, they said nothing will ever bring their loved one back.

Robles is charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

