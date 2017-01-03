Crash brings down utility pole, closes road in East Windsor

The damage left behind on Winkler Road in East Windsor after a drunk driver struck a utility pole. (East Windsor Police Dept. Facebook page)

East Windsor police advised drivers to avoid Winkler Road after a crash on early Tuesday morning brought down a utility pole and wires.

The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. between Newberry and Wells roads, police said.

The driver involved was found at the scene and later arrested for driving under the influence.

Police expected the road to remain closed during for the morning and possibly into the afternoon hours.

The crash also knocked out power for a few homes in the area. Eversource crews were at the scene to work toward replacing the pole and restoring power to those affected.

