Hartford new year's murder suspect faces judge - WFSB 3 Connecticut

EXCLUSIVE

Hartford new year's murder suspect faces judge

Posted: Updated:
Ulises Robles is accused of shooting and killing a woman on New Year's Day (WFSB) Ulises Robles is accused of shooting and killing a woman on New Year's Day (WFSB)
Family and friends remembered Luz Rosado who was shot and killed on Sunday morning. (WFSB) Family and friends remembered Luz Rosado who was shot and killed on Sunday morning. (WFSB)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A man accused of shooting and killing his own friend in Hartford hours into the new year faced a judge on Tuesday.

Police have charged 30-year-old Ulises Robles of West Hartford with murder saying that he pulled the trigger on Luz Rosado, a mother of two.

Robles was arraigned Tuesday morning at Hartford Superior Court.

According to investigators, a police officer witnessed a group of people crowding around two cars early Sunday morning on Park Street.

The officer claimed to have seen Robles open fire into a parked car killing the 28-year-old Rosado.

Her family spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News on Monday night at a vigil.

They said they are in mourning but continue to cling to hope that they will get justice for Rosado and her children. 

"She was such a wonderful person. She was loved by many, loved by everyone all over the place. She was always the life of the party. She always kept a smile on everybody's face. She helped everybody out," said a tearful sister Yaritza Rosado.

Loved ones said they are in disbelief because they said the victim and suspect had been friends for years. 

"We knew each other since we were little. He's eaten in our house. We've celebrated with him. Why would he do something like that?" Yaritza Rosado said.

They do not understand what could have lead up to the violence.

"I'm glad he's behind bars," Yaritza Rosado said. "If I'm suffering, he should suffer too. He left my nephews without a mom."

On Tuesday, family members said Rosado and Robles have known each other for a long time, and anger spilled out of the courtroom and into the streets among family members.

"I'm glad he is behind bars, I'm glad, everything that I'm suffering, they should suffer too," Yaritza Rosado said.

Robles is a convicted felon who has been arrested 11 times in Hartford alone.

Police said they believe alcohol played a role.

Robles is being held on a $1 million bond and is expected back in court in two weeks.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

