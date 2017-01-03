Hartford new year's murder suspect faces judge

Hartford police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on New Year's Day.More >
Hartford police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on New Year's Day.More >
The city of Hartford is dealing with its first homicide of the year, which happened just hours into 2017.More >
The city of Hartford is dealing with its first homicide of the year, which happened just hours into 2017.More >
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
Police took four people in to custody on Saturday afternoon on the New Haven green following a clash of two protest groups.More >
Police took four people in to custody on Saturday afternoon on the New Haven green following a clash of two protest groups.More >
Hartford police said the suspect tied to an armed robbery and standoff has surrendered peacefully to officers.More >
Hartford police said the suspect tied to an armed robbery and standoff has surrendered peacefully to officers.More >
A small ghost town in Moodus finally has an owner and it's one that officials said came out of nowhere. A Filipino mega-church has bought the 62 acres of waterfront land on Johnsonville Road.More >
A small ghost town in Moodus finally has an owner and it's one that officials said came out of nowhere. A Filipino mega-church has bought the 62 acres of waterfront land on Johnsonville Road.More >
Willimantic police are investigating an incident that happened outside a West Main Street nightclub early Saturday morning.More >
Willimantic police are investigating an incident that happened outside a West Main Street nightclub early Saturday morning.More >
Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >
Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >
A professor in Connecticut along with her team of researchers is looking into whether or not Stevia, which is a natural sweetener, can kill Lyme disease bacteria.More >
A professor in Connecticut along with her team of researchers is looking into whether or not Stevia, which is a natural sweetener, can kill Lyme disease bacteria.More >
Two swimming areas are closed on Friday due to water quality concerns. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the swimming areas at Squantz Pond in New Fairfield and Gardner Lake in Salem were closed to swimmers on Friday.More >
Two swimming areas are closed on Friday due to water quality concerns. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the swimming areas at Squantz Pond in New Fairfield and Gardner Lake in Salem were closed to swimmers on Friday.More >
An unruly passenger who authorities say was trying to open an exit door on a Delta Air Lines flight to Beijing fought with the cabin crew and a passenger and was conked over the head by a flight attendant with two wine bottles.More >
An unruly passenger who authorities say was trying to open an exit door on a Delta Air Lines flight to Beijing fought with the cabin crew and a passenger and was conked over the head by a flight attendant with two wine bottles.More >
An animal shelter in Branford is caring for a pit bull terrier mix that showed up with wounds significant with those from dog fights.More >
An animal shelter in Branford is caring for a pit bull terrier mix that showed up with wounds significant with those from dog fights.More >