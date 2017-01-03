School grief counselors on hand following 6-year-old's death

A six-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a serious crash along Interstate 91 in North Haven.

Six-year-old boy ejected from truck in serious condition

Noah McCoy of Bristol died three days after a Christmas morning crash in North Haven. (WFSB photo)

Students in Bristol returning from the holiday break will have grief counselors on hand to help them cope with the death of a 6-year-old classmate.

Noah McCoy was involved in a crash on Christmas morning and died three days later, according to state police.

"We are very saddened by the loss of Bristol [Greene-Hills School] 1st grader Noah McCoy," said superintendent Ellen Solek. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Noah's family. Grief counselors will be at GHS on Tuesday [Jan. 3] for students and staff."

He was in a pickup truck that was traveling along Interstate 91 south in North Haven when it crashed near exit 12.

Troopers said Noah was ejected from the vehicle when it sled into the center median. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The truck was the only vehicle involved. Two other children were hurt in the crash, but not seriously. They were wearing seat belts.

Lexsis Ariel Walter, 23, of Meriden, was behind the wheel, state police said. She is part of a foster family who'd been caring for Noah.

Noah's mother, Candida Jeffries, told Eyewitness News last week that black ice was a factor.

GHS has established a memorial fund at the Thomaston Savings Bank to help the family.

Noah McCoy Memorial Fund

Thomaston Savings Bank

40 Middle St. Bristol, CT 06010

Officials said checks should be made out to the Noah McCoy Memorial Fund.

A GoFundMe fundraising page has also been set up for Noah's family. It can be found here.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact state police at 203-393-4200.

